Glier’s Goetta Fest vendors feature new menu items

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Not only is Glier’s Goetta Fest expanding to two weekends, Glier’s asked each vendor to debut a new menu item.
Geo Phelps from Chili Rocks says he’s introducing the Goett-A Coney Cone, a bread cone with a cheese coney inside.
The bread cone comes from a Chicago area bakery and will have cheese, chili, and goetta layered inside of it, he says.
In addition to the new menu item, Chili Rocks will have Goett-A Chilito, Goetta Bite Fries, Chunky 'Nati Chili, Goetta Gator and what Phelps says is his number one seller: the deep friend cheese coney.
Along with Chili Rocks, 11 other vendors will be at the event, serving other goetta-inspired food items. You can find the full menu here.
Glier’s Goetta Fest will run July 25-28 and August 1-4.
