Man arrested for murder in shooting death of 18-year-old
Tyshawn Mayers, 26, is charged with murder in the death of Bryan Messer.
By Sarah Hager | July 5, 2019 at 6:36 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 6:36 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested a man they say shot and killed an 18-year-old late Thursday night.

Cincinnati police say Bryan Messer died from his injuries at Mercy West Hospital after a shooting on 1st Street Thursday night.
Police say District Three officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of 1st Street at 10:53 p.m.

Messer was taken to Mercy West Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

