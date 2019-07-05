Man arrested for murder in shooting death of 18-year-old

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested a man they say shot and killed an 18-year-old late Thursday night.
Tyshawn Mayers, 26, is charged with murder in the death of Bryan Messer.
Police say District Three officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of 1st Street at 10:53 p.m.
Messer was taken to Mercy West Hospital, but died from his injuries.
Police say anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.