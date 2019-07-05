Person struck, injured by vehicle in Clermont County

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A person was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon outside of Shor Park, according to Union Township police.
Police said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Tealtown Road.
Officers are currently on the scene of the crash conducting the investigation.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.