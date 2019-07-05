Police looking for suspects after chase ends in crash

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are looking for two suspects after a multiple county chase ended in a crash off I-71 Thursday night.
The pursuit originated in Hamilton County where it was initiated by the Montgomery Police Department just after 5 p.m.
The pursuit traveled through multiple counties and came to an end in Clinton County where the suspects in the car took off running.
A sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they found guns in the vehicle, but they were not sure whether or not the suspects were able to grab weapons before abandoning the car.
Police were searching for the suspect in the area of Gurneyville Road and Jessie Drive, but it appears the search has stopped for the night.
Police said although they two ran away, the Montgomery Police Department took the car as evidence.
Descriptions of the suspects were not given.
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.