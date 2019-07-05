Protecting your pets during Fourth of July weekend fireworks

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Local shelters are reminding pet owners to keep a close eye on your animals because fireworks have been known to scare them.
More than 100 animals are at the Clermont County Animal Care Humane Society right now.
Shelter officials there say that number will likely increase as we head into another Fourth of July weekend.
“It’s one of those dates that we circle on the calendar as it’s probably going to be a high value of intakes unfortunately," Director of Lifesaving Programs at Clermont Animal Care Humane Society Meaghan Colville.
Noisy fireworks tend to startle your pet, causing them to run off.
Shelter officials say the best thing you can do is to leave your pet at home inside.
“Just trying to get them some exercise earlier in the day, kind of wear them out a little bit so that at night when the fireworks start, hopefully they can be a little bit on the tired side," Colville said.
A big part of this is making sure your pet feels safe.
“Just try and create a calm environment, put them in a room, maybe keep it dark, put on some quiet music. If you want to stay with them maybe some nice treats they enjoy," Colville said.
If your pet does goes missing shelter officials say the best thing you can do is go to your local shelter and see if your pet is there.
After your Fourth of July celebrations, the American Veterinarian Association says it’s a good idea to check your yard and make sure there isn’t anything left behind like debris from fireworks that could potentially harm your pet.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.