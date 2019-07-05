Reds Rockin’ 150 Birthday Bash to feature free concert, fireworks

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s time to celebrate the first professional team in baseball with the Reds Rockin’ 150 at Great American Ball Park Friday night.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and according to the Reds, this free event is sold out, but a limited number of tickets are available at the front ticket windows starting at 2 p.m.
The Reds Rockin' 150 Birthday Bash features a free concert with Phillip Phillips, X-Ambassadors and 3 Doors Down.
There are several interactive areas for fans too who want to see some of their favorite Reds baseball players, coaches and broadcasters.
Fans will be able to run the bases, walk the warning track, check out clubhouses, dugouts and press rooms.
There will also be American Huey Helicopters at the stadium for fans to explore. American 369 will provide the three Vietnam-era choppers and they will be on display in the outfield.
This is the day to check out the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum because admission is free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is capped off with the best fireworks in town from Rozzi.
The Reds Rockin' 150 ends right after the fireworks.
