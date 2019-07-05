Snake rescued from traffic in Middletown

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man rescued a large snake from four lanes of traffic in Middletown Thursday afternoon.
Dan Warrick suspects the large snake came from somewhere near the Speedway across the street from his home before it crossed over busy Roosevelt Boulevard, but he intercepted the exotic pet before it got crushed in traffic.
"It just crossed the road, it looked like a plastic bag floating and I walked over to it and we shooed it up underneath the car to get it out of the heat a little bit,” he said.
He posted a video of his find on Facebook.
“It was bigger than the average snake you see around here," Warrick said.
He and a friend called Animal Control, but they were closed for the holiday. Luckily, Warrick had an old reptile cage in his home. His kids thought it was cool, but his wife vetoed any thought of keeping it.
"It looked like it had a little damage to the face, but after we gave it some water and it got in some shade for awhile it uncoiled. It looked like a little damage from the pavement,” he said.
Warrick said many people take on pets they cannot take care of. He said a friend found a large iguana in the parking lot up the road.
"I imagine it got dumped,” he said.
According to the Ohio Revised Code, any anacondas and pythons longer than 12 feet, and certain vipers and all venomous snakes are banned as pets.
Warrick said he took the Facebook video down because a lot of people reached out to him looking to adopt it.
"Especially around here, unfortunately, the way that works is every time a dog or a cat or exotic pet or anything comes up, everybody wants that and a month later that same pet is back out or gone or missing or found again,” he said.
Warrick said his friend loves snakes and will give the recuperating reptile a good home.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.