Steamy and Stormy: More of the Same

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Right on cue at 1PM, when the temperature hit 87°, thunderstorms and showers started to develop around the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Again the storms are isolated with brief heavy downpours and as they get stronger lightning will increase.
The storms settle down this evening and tomorrow the cycle will be repeated.
Sunday should be the last episode of this week long “Ground Hog Day” scenario.
Relief arrives Monday and continues into late next week.
