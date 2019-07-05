Two charged in Fourth of July Ludlow SWAT standoff

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - Two men have been charged in connection to the SWAT standoff in Ludlow on the Fourth of July.
Mark A. Roark, 55, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
James William Flannery, 48, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree terroristic threatening, and theft by unlawful taking of more than $500.
Police were called around 1 p.m. for a possible standoff or a subject with a gun in a house in the 500 block of Linden Street.
Ludlow Police Chief Scott Smith said one person pulled a gun on another individual.
Chief Smith said he was able to get a search warrant when he heard guns and drugs were involved. That’s also why the SWAT team was called out.
Roark, who rents the house, said the dispute was over a misplaced gun.
“That son-of-a-(expletive) was trying to act like, well, we can’t find this and that. Well, look for it, you know, I mean, I thought about hurting. Putting him down. Maybe putting the other dude down,” he said.
Police said three people came out of the house voluntarily.
There’s no word on if the third person who came out of the house was charged.
There were no injuries.
