18-year-old shot in Carthage

18-year-old shot in Carthage
Cincinnati police say Jerome Walker, 18, had a fight with the person who shot him.
By Sarah Hager | July 5, 2019 at 7:31 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 7:31 AM

CARTHAGE, Ohio (FOX19) - An 18-year-old needed surgery after being shot inside a home on Rosewood Avenue early Friday morning.

Cincinnati police say Jerome Walker, 18, had a fight with the person who shot him.

They believe the suspect was on the front porch and fired a gun into the house, hitting Walker.

The bullet hit Walker in the abdomen and police say he had surgery. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police believe the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of Walker’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.