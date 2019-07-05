18-year-old shot in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Ohio (FOX19) - An 18-year-old needed surgery after being shot inside a home on Rosewood Avenue early Friday morning.
Cincinnati police say Jerome Walker, 18, had a fight with the person who shot him.
They believe the suspect was on the front porch and fired a gun into the house, hitting Walker.
The bullet hit Walker in the abdomen and police say he had surgery. His injuries are non-life threatening.
Police believe the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of Walker’s girlfriend.
