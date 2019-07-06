Homeless vet living with PTSD says he was targeted, continues search for permanent home

Ft. Wright, KY (FOX19) - A homeless veteran searching for place to stay said he has had fireworks and rocks thrown at him in the past few days, triggering his PTSD.
Army Veteran Brian Tucker sleeps in a tent every night.
He said he’s been homeless for the past couple of months after being kicked out of where he was living because the cost became too high.
Most of the time Tucker said he’s able to get some sleep, but the past few days have been a different story.
“People are targeting homeless," Tucker said. "They don’t care who you are or where you came from, if you’re homeless you’re a criminal to them. It didn’t put me in a running scared. It put me in a fighting scared. I’ve moved about maybe five or six different times looking for a place to set up where they couldn’t find me.”
Come morning, Tucker said he packs up his tent, then heads to storage to get what he needs for the day.
This is also where Tucker crossed paths with Maslow’s Army, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless.
“Our Veterans should not be living on the street," Maslow’s Army Executive Director Samuel Landis said. "He’s a remarkable, resilient man.”
Meanwhile, Tucker said he’s living day to day just to make ends meet.
He said he’s able to make it to a local gym everyday to shower and sometimes he finds time to play his guitar, but ultimately around 9 p.m. each night he ends up right back in his tent.
“Believe me I am 71-years-old," Tucker said. “All I want to do is get a good nights sleep, take care of business during the day and eventually get into my own apartment.”
We’ve learned the Barracks Project, an organization who helps Veterans, put Tucker in a hotel for a week, but that’s only temporary.
If you want to help him out, just contact Maslow’s Army at 859) 491-ARMY or visit their website.
They said all of the money donated to him will go toward getting Tucker a permanent roof over his head.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.