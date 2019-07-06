Just Another Steamy Afternoon in the Neighborhood

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - By 1PM today the heat index reached 102° at the Lebanon Airport. The heat index at surrounding airports at the same time were in the upper 90s. Actual temperatures will easily top out in the low 90s today in any location where shower and cloud development does not stop the temperature rise. Tomorrow will start off warm and very muggy but not get as hot during afternoon because a cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area during the day bringing less humid air for Monday. Temperatures will pop back up into the 90s mid week then another nice break is on the way for the end of the week.