Man stabbed to death in Middletown after firework dispute

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -A man was stabbed to death after he was upset that fireworks were set off near his house.
Middletown Police Department says 36-year-old Kenneth Roesch was setting off fireworks Friday at 10:31 p.m. behind 41-year-old Carlton Brock’s home in the 2100 block of Arlington Avenue.
Police say Brock was upset about the fireworks and confronted Roesch about it. They got into an altercation in an alleyway near Brock’s home. That was when Roesch stabbed Brock several of times in the upper torso.
Brock was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.
Officers say Roesch is charged with murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mynhier at 513-425-7720.
