Officer not charged in Bramble Park shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -The officer who shot a man carrying a knife at Bramble Park Thursday will not be charged, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters.
“I reviewed both officers’ body camera videos and talked with Chief Isaac and other police investigators. After a thorough review of the incident, it is absolutely clear that the officers acted appropriately and followed their training," said Deters.
Deters says 23-year-old Devin Johnson, the suspect, called the police at 10:21 a.m. claiming a man was acting “crazy” and had an 11 inch knife with a 7 inch blade with him at Bramble Park Thursday.
When district two officers Albert Brown and Kevin Brown arrived Johnson had the knife in his hand and was walking toward the officers. The officers repeatedly told Johnson to drop the knife, but Johnson did not listen. That was when Albert fired three shots at Johnson.
“They were confronted with a man with a deadly weapon who refused their numerous lawful commands to drop his weapon; they had no choice but to shoot,” said Deters. "Officer Albert Brown acted heroically and saved the lives of other officers and possibly civilians. Johnson refused to follow lawful orders while threatening the officers with a deadly weapon and they had every right to use deadly force.
Johnson is charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing.
