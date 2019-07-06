Search underway for missing 3-year-old in Clermont County

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said a search is underway for a missing 3-year-old boy Friday night.
The sheriff’s office said they have been searching the area for hours.
They are searching in the area of the 3200 block of Concord Hennings Mills Road.
Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said the boy has blonde hair and was last seen wearing camo shorts.
He said several family members and deputy sheriffs are searching for him.
