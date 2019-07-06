Detectives arrest wife, 1 other in murder of man found in Clermont County ditch

TATE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) -Detectives of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects involved with the man who was found in a Clermont County ditch June 28. One of them is his wife.
Sheriff Robert S. Leahy says Angelina Hamrick,32, the wife of Jason Hamrick, was taken into custody at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, said police. She is charged with one count of aggravated murder.
Jason Hamrick, 42, of Tate Township, was found Wednesday after deputies responded to a 911 call from a resident in the 2400 block of Swings Corner Pt. Isabel Road reporting a male was unresponsive in the ditch line on their property.
Michael Andrew Clark, 33, of Alilene, TX was also arrested for his involvement. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.
Both are held at the Clermont County jail without bond.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at 513-732-7510 or 513-732-7545.
