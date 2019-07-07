FCC beats Houston, snaps MLS drought

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati’s losing streak is over at six games and nearly two months.
FCC beat the Houston Dynamo 3-2 at Nippert Stadium for its first win in 56 days.
“Very happy for the guys,” said FCC interim head coach Yoann Damet. “It’s been a long time and they deserved the reward.”
Kekuta Manneh opened the scoring with a strike midway through the first half. Rashawn Dally doubled FC Cincinnati’s lead to 2-nil with a second goal in the opening half.
FC Cincinnati would build its lead to 3-nil when Victor Ulloa’s shot trickled through the legs of Houston’s goalie.
The Dynamo scored twice in the final 15 minutes, but could not equalize.
