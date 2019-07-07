Reds pitcher Sonny Gray added to All-Star team

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Reds pitcher Sonny Gray has been added to the National League’s All-Star roster as a replacement for Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer.
Gray, who is in his first year in Cincinnati, is coming off his best outing of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.59 on the season.
Gray made the All-Star Game as a member of the Oakland A’s in 2015 and joins Luis Castillo as the Reds’ representatives at the All-Star Game.
The game is Tuesday July 9 in Cleveland.
