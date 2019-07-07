VIDEO: Police release bodycam footage of Madisonville officer-involved shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have released body camera footage of a Fourth of July officer-involved shooting where a man armed with a knife was shot.
The video from the Cincinnati Police Department includes footage from two separate body cameras belonging to District 2 officers Albert Brown and Kevin Brown. It depicts the officers exiting a cruiser at Bramble Park in Madisonville as they are approached by a man with a knife.
In the video, Albert Brown tells the man to “put the knife down” four times before firing three shots. Kevin Brown also warns him to drop the knife in the footage.
The release of the footage comes after the Thursday officer-involved shooting incident on Bramble Avenue where 23-year-old suspect Devin Johnson had to be transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being shot. As of Friday, he was listed in critical but stable condition.
No charges were filed against the officers, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a release Saturday. He said that after Johnson did not follow the officers’ orders, they had “every right to use deadly force.”
Police said in a press conference Friday Johnson made the original 911 call reporting himself as the person with the knife in the park.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will be reviewing the ongoing case.
