Korean War veteran’s remains, unidentified for decades, to be laid to rest in Goshen Twp

GOSHEN TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - Evans Funeral Home in Goshen, Ohio is in the process of handling arrangements for a soldier killed in Korea in 1950, according to the home’s director.
PFC Roger Lee Woods was one of the first soldiers to enter the Korean Conflict at the age of 18, and according to funeral director Lewis Frith, his remains were unidentified for 69 years. Frith says the U.S. Army recently identified him and is transporting his remains to the funeral home in Goshen.
- The procession will leave from CVG at 10:45 a.m. on July 9 via I-275 through Miami Township via bypass SR 28 at approximately 11:45 a.m. and proceed into Goshen Township via SR 28 ending at Evans Funeral Home in Goshen at approximately noon. The family of PFC Woods is encouraging everyone to line the streets of Miami Township to Goshen Township, safely along the route, to wave American flags and welcome him home.
- A visitation will be held July 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- A funeral service will be held July 11 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home (1944 OH-28, Goshen, OH 45122)
- People are encouraged to line a procession route from the funeral home to the Goshen Cemetery on July 11 around 11:30 a.m. The route will be from the funeral home turning onto new State Route 28, onto Goshen Road, onto Old 28 and then left into the cemetery
“We are hoping to spread the word to the community since this is a very unique and special story,” said Frith.
Woods was born in Hamilton in May 1932, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1949. He was reported as missing in action in the vicinity of Kochang, Republic of Korea, on July 29, 1950 during the Korean War. Without evidence of continued survival, the U.S. Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953 and promoted him to the rank o Private First Class.
