Korean War veteran’s remains, unidentified for decades, to be laid to rest in Goshen Twp

Woods was born in Hamilton in May 1932, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1949. He was reported as missing in action in the vicinity of Kochang, Republic of Korea, on July 29, 1950 during the Korean War. Without evidence of continued survival, the U.S. Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953 and promoted him to the rank o Private First Class.