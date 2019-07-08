Rose Lavelle: The FIFA Women’s World Cup star is breaking the internet in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s own U.S. Women’s National Team star Rose Lavelle has been the talk of the town in the Queen City since the World Cup final win Sunday — and now she’s a major trending topic on local social media.
Lavelle, who hails from Kenwood, helped the United States cinch their fourth Women’s FIFA World Cup title against the Netherlands when she added a goal in the 69th minute of the match, positioning the team to come out victorious with a final score of 2-0.
Now, she’s taking social media by storm in her hometown.
As of Sunday night, she’s the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in Cincinnati, with over 60,000 mentions in tweets from around the Tri-State and beyond.
PREVIOUS | VIDEO: Lavelle’s parents in France
Cincinnatians can’t get enough of Lavelle in tweets, praising her performance and their pride in their hometown superstar.
The 24-year-old quickly emerged during the tournament as one of the three top players in the match with her goal. She was awarded the Bronze Ball at the World Cup which named her as the third-best player in the tournament.
Aside from her appearances on intentional television this week, she’s pictured in a new mural by local artist Jenny Ustick at The Banks on Freedom Way.
She was a Mount Notre Dame Cougar when she was in high school. Her former coach Doug Conway said he’d seen her score her championship goal the same way he’s seen her score “so many times.”
“I think she knew that she lit one up — and hit one of the most epic goals in a World Cup final,” he said.
Lavelle said she was still in awe after the win Sunday.
“It’s been a long journey and it doesn’t seem real yet. It really hasn’t hit me,” she said. “It’s like so surreal, and I feel so lucky to be a part of this group and play alongside these players.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.