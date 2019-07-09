Hot, humid Wednesday ahead

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The official high temperature Tuesday, recorded at CVG, was 90 degrees. Tuesday was the ninth day this season that hot or hotter. All nine of the 90 degree or hotter high temperatures occurred in the last 12 days.
Heat and humidity are on the way back to the Tri-State. It looks quite hot and humid Wednesday but a short period of relief Thursday and Friday may follow. The heat and humidity rebound Saturday and through Wednesday of next week it will be steamy again.
The weather breaks again late next week, but at this point the precise timing is fuzzy.
Showers will be in the area Wednesday evening and continue in spots into early Thursday morning.
From Thursday afternoon until July 18, the weather looks mostly to completely dry.
