Another Pleasant Day before Rain Arrives

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Overnight we can expect dry weather with clearing skies. It will be even cooler to start the day Tuesday compared to Monday. We’ll be dry through Tuesday with lower humidity and a high of 88.
The chance for rain increases Wednesday evening through Thursday around midday. At this time it does not look like severe weather but it could affect the morning drive Thursday.
The weekend looks dry with warmer, but still pleasant conditions!
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.