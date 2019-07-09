Cedar Point says ‘50th anniversary’ promotion offering 4 free tickets per family is a scam

By Chris Anderson | July 9, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 4:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point is asking its visitors not to fall for a scam floating around on social media.

The fake promotion is offering four tickets per family to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary.

Any true Cedar Point fanatic would know that the park is actually commemorating its 149th anniversary this year.

Heads up: This post is a SCAM! For any promotions from Cedar Point, they will be posted through our official social channels or a reputable partner.

Posted by Cedar Point on Monday, July 8, 2019

Park officials say any legitimate deals from Cedar Point would be promoted through their authorized social media accounts or a reputable partner.

