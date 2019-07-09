UPDATE: 2 children and woman murdered in Slavic Village home near field where man was gunned down; community in shock

UPDATE: 2 children and woman murdered in Slavic Village home near field where man was gunned down; community in shock
Crime scene on East 63rd Street (Source: WOIO)
By Paul Orlousky, Chris Anderson, and Rachel Vadaj | July 9, 2019 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 6:48 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said a total of four people -- two children and two adults -- were found dead in Slavic Village Tuesday morning.

The first victim was found shot to death in an open field around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 63rd Street, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim is 35-year-old David Cousin, according to his sister.

He lived next door to the three other murder victims, a 25-year-old female, a 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl

Cousin’s landlord, Anthony Detillo, called his late tenant a nice guy, a good worker and a stand-up guy who would help anybody.

“He lived upstairs in the front unit, and the people in back they were in a separate house in the back downstairs,” said Detillo. He speculated that the children were toddlers.

A relative said David Cousin was found dead in Slavic Village.
A relative said David Cousin was found dead in Slavic Village.

Detectives canvassed the area and responded to a nearby home after receiving information related to the investigation.

Police and firefighters forced their way into the home after smelling smoke coming from the structure.

"They went to a residence because they smelled smoke. That’s why our fire guys are on the scene. Once inside they discovered other fatalities. Two children and one adult female,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams during an on-scene press conference.

A few neighbors said they were filled with regret, because they had heard what sounded like gunshots.

“I just feel so bad, because we heard the gunshots and we didn’t even call. Like, that is so sad,” one woman said.

Cleveland police investigating after at least 4 bodies found on East 63rd Street
Cleveland police investigating after at least 4 bodies found on East 63rd Street

Arson investigators were seen removing possible evidence from the home on the property.

Williams said the investigation is still in its early stages, but he noted that there were several persons of interest that officers are trying to track down.

Williams would not speculate on the connection between the man found shot to death and the three other murder victims in the home.

In reaction to the deaths, The Legal Aid Society is offering resources for those in need of immediate assistance:

By now, many of you are aware of the tragic and awful incident that took place late last night in our neighborhood. The...

Posted by Slavic Village Development on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

We will update the story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.