Community discusses violence in Cincinnati after 14-year-old gunned down

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A community came together Monday to discuss violence in Cincinnati after a 14-year-old was recently gunned down.
Cameron Franklin’s death is the latest fatal shooting in Cincinnati, and a vigil was held for the young man Monday evening in Lower Price Hill. Family and friends gathered to honor him.
“He was outgoing and he always had a smile on his face. He was like the star of the family -- like the one guy that got everyone hyped,” said Joey Bardonaro.
Franklin’s death marks the second shooting death of a teen to gun violence in the past week. Anthony Hinton was killed in Over-The-Rhine -- he too was 14.
Also on Monday, city officials, police, and members of the community came together to brainstorm ways to try and put and end to violence in the city.
- “No child is born hating, lying, stealing, cheating -- they are not born with a gun in their hand,” said Rukiye Abdul-Mutakallim, the mother of a son who died in 2015. “They learn it from us. (We need to put hundreds of thousands of dollars) back into our community with trauma centers.”
- “I think we should also remember everyone who has created victims was most likely at one point in their lives victimized themselves," said community member Tony Castelli.
- “Trauma, mental health, poverty, lack of resources," said Aaron Pullins, with the Men Involved Organization. “If we can really look at the real issue and how we really can solve them, we can send a man to the moon, I know we can make a difference in our communities."
Back in Lower Price Hill, family and friends continued to mourn the loss of a loved one.
On Tuesday, council member Tamaya Dennard is having a meeting similar to the one that was held Monday, calling on youth in the community to give their input about ways to put an end to gun violence in the city.
