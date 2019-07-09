CPD: “If your kids are out at 2,3,4 in the morning..they’re at risk..there’s no reason for them to be out...”

“Parents do have to parent their children, make sure they’re in the house on time. However, parents do have to watch their kids, make sure they’re in the house on time. However, we do have to address the fact that there are parents that work third shift. It’s so nuanced, there’s so many issues, but we can address the violence in our city, we can do it. We can come up with creative solutions that are going to help," said Councilmember Jeff Pastor.