Family of slain teen: ‘Someone knows something’

LOWER PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lower Price Hill wants justice.
Cameron Franklin’s family remembers him as a goofball — funny and happy.
“He was always willing to help somebody,” Cameron’s grandmother Donna Veihdeffer said.
Veihdeffer flew in from New York for his funeral. She said she hopes police make an arrest in his case before she leaves town.
“That would ease our minds, so that’s what we’re wishing for," she said.
For that to happen, Cameron's family says they need people to start talking.
“I still believe somebody out there knows something that’s seen something — they need to come forward," said William Franklin, Cameron’s father. "I mean, this is ridiculous.”
Police say Cameron was shot Saturday just before midnight in Lower Price Hill.
Cameron’s mother believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“From what I’m gathering, there was an altercation with another little boy named Cameron," Patty Franklin said. "They asked who Cameron was. He said, ‘I’m Cameron,’ and instead of making sure it was the right one, they just shot him.”
One week before Cameron was gunned down, his friend Anthony Hinton — who was also just 14 years old — was also shot and killed.
“It’s been hard ... knowing that was Cameron’s friend, as well," Patty Franklin said. “It’s sad.”
Although police do not believe the shootings are connected, Cameron’s family is calling for people who know about both murders to come forward.
“Get them off the streets. He’s got brothers, friends," his mother said. “Get them off the streets before it’s someone else’s kid.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Callers can remain anonymous and you could receive compensation for a tip that leads to an arrest.
