Hamilton County Public Health recognizes 2019 Clean Kitchen Award winning facilities

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Public Health Organization wants you to think about food-safety practices before you pick a restaurant to eat at. Now, they’ve compiled a list of the best ones.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six Americans become sick with food-borne illness every year.
To help lower this statistic , the public health organization says they are announcing this quarters winners of the Clean Kitchen Award, which recognizes restaurant operators who have the best food-safety practices.
Health officials say the award doesn’t apply just to restaurants. School cafeterias, daycare centers and retirement communities can also win. Many around Hamilton County have already been recognized, according to the HCPH.
“The award is not easy to receive," Hamilton County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram said “When you see one on display, it points to an operator that takes the responsibility very seriously. If you don’t see the award when you are out to dine, ask the operator why.”
Here are the winners of the restaurant category:
- Beth O’ Leary Catering - Newtown
- Wingstop - Colerain Township
- Lake Isabella Boathouse - Loveland
- Mill Race Golf Course - Springfield Township
- Algamesis Brothers - Montgomery
- The Li’l Goodie Shoppe - Colerain Township
According to the HCPH, the requirements to get the award include submitting an application, having three or fewer violations in the last two years and having two staff members with proper certification.
Some of the winning school cafeterias include Wyoming’s Elm Elementary, St. James School in Green Township and Blue Ash Elementary.
