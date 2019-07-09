Man arrested in Bahamas accused of helping wire NKY visitor bureau funds to Chinese accounts

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A 42-year-old man arrested in the Bahamas has been accused of wiring money sent to him from a Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau employee.
Keith Tasher is being extradited back to the U.S. and faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property.
Authorities say Tasher owns three stores in New York City called All Star Wireless, All Star Wireless 3, and Simple Wireless. They say that between April 2018 to July 2018, he received 13 checks drawn on the visitor’s bureau account totaling $1,125,000.
Bridget Johnson was the finance Director of the NKYCVB who sent Tasher all 13 checks, authorities say. She was arrested in Nov. 2018 for charges including theft by unlawful taking and abuse of public trust. She stated she had never met Tasher, according to authorities, and that there was no lawful reason for Tasher to receive visitor bureau funds.
Tasher and his businesses were not vendors and did not provide any services to the bureau, according to his arrest warrant.
Johnson sent stolen funds to Tasher so he could transfer the funds to another conspirator, authorities said. According to his arrest warrant, he deposited the checks in his account, kept about $400,000 and used wire transfers to send the rest to accounts in China.
