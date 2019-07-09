Man killed in shooting at West End store

WEST END, Ohio (FOX19) - A 29-year-old man is dead in shooting at a West End store late Monday, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded to Findlay and Linn streets just outside of Amir Mini Market about 11 p.m.
Michael L. Douthit was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries as a result of the shooting, homicide investigators said Tuesday.
No arrests were made, and no suspect information was released.
The fatal shooting came just after a community forum Monday to discuss solutions to stop violence following the weekend homicide of a 14-year-old gunned down in Lower Price Hill.
