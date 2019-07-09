NB I-75 clears after crashes cause major delays

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A huge backup that impacted the morning commute has cleared along northbound Interstate 75.
Crashes and debris in the road caused major delays in the construction areas of the highway at Shepherd Lane and the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway starting about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
At one point, all lanes were shut down as police diverted traffic off the highway onto the Shepherd Lane exit.
Then, a crash near Glendale Milford Road brought the commute to a standstill, pushing the drive time delay to more than an hour.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.