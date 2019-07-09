Riverboat race to take place in Cincinnati next week

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Belle of Cincinnati will take on the American Duchess in a race up the Ohio River next week.
The race, which kicks off at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 15, will start at the Purple People Bridge and head up river just below St. Rose’s Church and conclude back at the Serpentine Wall.
It’s the first race for BB Riverboats’ Belle since 2006
“People along the riverbank on both sides will have great views of both vessels,” says Captain Alan Bernstein, owner of the BB Riverboats.
Tickets can be purchased for the Belle of Cincinnati by calling the BB Riverboats at 1-800-261-8586. Tickets for the American Duchess are already sold out.
