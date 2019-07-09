2 men identified in Butler County murder-suicide

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men are dead in a murder-suicide in Butler County, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.
Hamilton police responded to a report that a man was shot in the 900 block of Millville Avenue in Hamilton just after 7 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Hamilton Police Department.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has been identified as Martin Tyler Ritchie, 31, of Hamilton, by the Butler County Coroner’s office.
Minutes later, there was a second shooting in the 1400 block of Boyle Road in Hanover Township, police wrote in their news release.
“Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene at that location,” the statement reads. “The man at that location suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died. The two shootings are related.”
The Butler County Coroner’s office says that man has been identified as Matthew Benjamin Ferris, 23, of Hamilton.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy located Ferris’ vehicle near the Hamilton Christian Center in Hanover Township.
The pursuit reached a high rate of speed before coming to a stop in the 1400 block of Boyle Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy approached the vehicle and saw Ferris raise what he believed to be a weapon and heard a gunshot.
Ferris was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said in a tweet late Monday the shootings began as a suspected domestic incident on Millvale Avenue.
The situation is a murder-suicide, Sheriff Jones tells FOX19 NOW.
He said a preliminary investigation indicates a woman told deputies her brother shot her boyfriend in Hamilton.
The brother then killed himself in a vehicle with a single gunshot as a deputy approached, the sheriff said.
