Struble Elementary Students create paintings for PAWS Adoption Center

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - Fourth and fifth grade students at Struble Elementary are helping out the community in a unique way.
The students have been creating paintings to donate to the PAWS Adoption Center, a no-kill and non-profit shelter in Monroe, Ohio.
Students were able to get involved in the project as a part of an after school group called “The Art Club." Struble Elementary teacher Janne Rossman says she wanted them to learn about the importance of using art to help others.
“I believe in adoption and I have such a big heart for animals. It’s good for the kids to be mindful of animals and other creatures on the Earth. I really hoped that this class project would teach our students to purpose their hearts to think about others and to give back to the community,” said Rossman.
The teachers say each of the finished paintings, 25 in total, were given to PAWS to be auctioned off for a donation. You can still get each painting for at least a minimum of 25 dollars.
“We’ve received so many positive responses about the student’s artwork. Our students are thrilled, our parents are pleased, and PAWS is super happy about the work that has been done,” she said.
Rossman says she wants the program to continue for many years to come.
“Art creates an opportunity for students to engage their critical thinking and problem solving skills. Art and creativity are used in so many different careers, I hope the students in the program continue to develop a higher appreciation and a broader understanding for art and how it affects so many things in our world,” said Rossman.
