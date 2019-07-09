More Roebling Bridge construction on the way, but it should reopen soon

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The reopening of the John A. Roebling Bridge is on the horizon, but construction isn’t quite over yet.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says contractors are implementing temporary measures on the 152-year-old bridge — which has been closed since April — in hopes of opening it to traffic by the end of July.
The agency reported part of the latest installation will involve installing scaffolding, allowing contractors to chip off pieces of the north tower that are falling off.
During this phase of the project, the bridge will be periodically closed to some foot traffic. Pedestrians can expect the westbound walkway to be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday, July 10 through Friday, July 12.
Temporary netting will also be put in place to provide further protection from falling sandstone. Officials say after the entirety of the netting is installed, the bridge should reopen.
The agency notes a new restoration project will be implemented in 2020. It would include permanent repairs to the sandstone towers and pedestrian walkways.
