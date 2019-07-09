Witness recalls scene of Burlington crash that killed 19-year-old: ‘It’s tragic’

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash early Monday on Bluestem Drive in Burlington. Boone County deputies believe the driver in the incident was under the influence and speeding when he lost control.
Deputies say Anthony Yeager had three passengers in the car when he was driving. Lamail Borders, 19, never made it out of the car alive and 15-year-old Souleymane Gueye was still being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious internal injuries late Monday.
Michael Reed woke up to the wreckage in his backyard Monday around 3:18 a.m. He says the driver, 22-year-old Yeager, and one of his 15-year-old passengers were already out of the car pounding on his door.
“He just said, ‘We need help. We were in a wreck. My buddy is stuck in a car,'" said Reed. "He was screaming. He needed help getting his friend out.”
Deputies say Yeager was driving the 2006 Chevy Malibu. According to investigators he was speeding 20 mph above the limit, heading south on the 6700 block of Camp Ernst Road. That’s when deputies say he swerved off the right side of the road, traveling through two front yards, hitting a tree and wood line before coming to a rest in Reed’s backyard.
Reed says Borders was trapped in the back seat and was unresponsive. Witnesses say Gueye had to be carried away on a stretcher with serious internal injuries.
“We never knew there was a fourth person in the car. Somehow he ended up in the side yard. I don’t know his was thrown out or they pulled him there,” said Reed.
Borders’ mother was too devastated to speak with FOX19, but she says she does not know the man who was driving her son around. She also shared pictures with FOX19 saying that Borders graduated from Conner High School last year and was planning to go to college to become a vet.
Reed says he spoke with Yeager shortly before he was arrested.
“He said multiple times he lost control. He doesn’t remember what happened. He was the driver but he had a very strong sent of alcohol on him," said Reed. “It’s tragic. It’s a decision that’s not only going to impact himself but a lot of other people. Our condolences go to the family. It’s tough -- it’s tragic and something you can’t prepare yourself for."
