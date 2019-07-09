3 arrested in connection with brothel in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A 27-year-old Clermont County woman is accused of running a brothel out of a Blue Ash business park.
Victoria Jarufe-Maher of Amelia is held at the Hamilton County jail on a felony charge of promoting prostitution.
She was arrested as part of “an undercover Blue Ash Police Community Impact Unit Operation” at 10999 Reed Hartman Highway, according to her criminal complaint.
Jarufe-Maher established, maintained, operated, managed, supervised and controlled a brothel/enterprise a purpose of which is to facilitate in sexual activity for hire, Blue Ash police wrote in an affidavit.
She made her first appearance in the case Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Judge Bernie Bouchard set her bond at $10,000. Or, he said, she could be released on her own recognizance with electronic monitoring.
Blue Ash police say two other people were arrested.
20-year-old Mariah Stone is accused of promoting prostitution and 25-year-old Laila Aladimi is charged with violating the license of massage practitioners and a massage establishment.
