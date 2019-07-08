Woman with serious illness sees daughter’s wedding with help from University Hospitals caregivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A University Hospitals patient was able to attend her daughter’s wedding, thanks to help from her caregivers.
Avon native Margy Poorman, 65, has been in the hospital since January for treatment to a variety of illnesses and complications from liposarcoma, a type of cancer.
Poorman’s daughter, Abby, wanted to make sure her mother was able to see her walk down the aisle.
Staff at University Hospitals in Cleveland hosted the wedding on July 2 at the medical center’s chapel, which served as the wedding venue.
Poorman’s nurse, Kayla Wolf, served as wedding planner, doing makeup, hair, and baker for her patient.
“My favorite part about my job has always been patients like Margy,” Wolf said. “Ensuring that Margy got to see her daughter get married was such an amazing day for everyone involved. It’s a day I’ll surely remember for the rest of my career.”
The bride’s sisters, other family members, and friends were also in attendance at Tuesday’s service.
“It was wonderful and it meant so much to Abby and Kelsey and my beautiful sisters. It was a beautiful day and everyone couldn’t be happier. There were lots of tears – happy tears,” said Poorman.
