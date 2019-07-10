Air Care responds to Forest Park crash

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - Air Care responded to a crash in Forest Park Wednesday morning.
A woman in her 50s rear-ended a cement truck and was trapped in her vehicle underneath the massive vehicle about 5 a.m. on West Kemper Road near Karahill Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
She was reported extricated from the vehicle at 5:47 a.m., and Air Care flew her to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers said.
It took a while to stabilize her before they could lift off, sheriff’s officials said.
Her condition was not immediately available.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as information develops.
