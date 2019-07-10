Air Care responds to Forest Park crash

Air Care responds to Forest Park crash
Forest Park fire crews extricated a woman from a vehicle trapped under a cement truck on Kemper Meadow Park Wednesday morning. (PHOTO: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 10, 2019 at 6:07 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 7:27 AM

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - Air Care responded to a crash in Forest Park Wednesday morning.

A woman in her 50s rear-ended a cement truck and was trapped in her vehicle underneath the massive vehicle about 5 a.m. on West Kemper Road near Karahill Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

She was reported extricated from the vehicle at 5:47 a.m., and Air Care flew her to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers said.

It took a while to stabilize her before they could lift off, sheriff’s officials said.

Her condition was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.