Cincinnati civil rights icon Marian Spencer dies at 99

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati civil rights icon Marian Spencer has died at the age of 99.
Spencer passed away in hospice care just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, former state senator Eric Kearney tells FOX19 NOW.
One of her two sons, Eddie, was with her at the time, he said.
J.C. Battle & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which are pending.
“Marian Spencer was a persistent and mighty agent of change who dedicated her life to justice and breaking down barriers that restrict the lives and opportunities of Americans of color," said University of Cincinnati President Neville Pinto. “We have lost a true trailblazer. Her example will inspire generations to come.”
“Small in stature, but a giant in impact, Marian Spencer led by example to build a more integrated city and we are all trying to live up to her example,” said Mayor John Cranley in a statement to FOX19 NOW.
“We mourn this loss but we are so grateful our city is better for her life. One of my greatest joys as mayor was driving her to city hall the day we named a street in her honor, during which she shared with me that as a granddaughter of a slave she has seen a lot of change for the better. She was that change.”
Spencer dedicated her life to civil rights activism and racial equality in Cincinnati, becoming the first woman to lead the NAACP of Cincinnati as chapter president from 1980-1982 and winning elections as the first African American woman on Cincinnati City Council in 1983, according to her biography on the University of Cincinnati’s website.
She also served as the vice mayor, represented the Ohio Democratic Party at their 1984 and 1988 national conventions and worked with included the U.S. Civil Rights Commission Ohio Advisory Board, Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Planned Parenthood, and the Cincinnati Human Services Task Force.
“She was an advocate for the park system and for making the Krohn Conservatory free. For me personally, she was somebody who got me involved in politics and helped me when I was first started out in politics,” Kearney said early Wednesday.
"She was very active in the Charter Committee. She was a very feisty or a very determined person.”
Born in Gallipolis, Ohio in 1920 as Marian Alexander. she graduated as a co-valedictorian of Gallia Academy School in 1938, according to her biography.
Upon graduation, she enrolled in the University of Cincinnati and became active on campus with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. While a student at UC, Marian met and fell in love with Donald Spencer.
The couple married in 1940, but Marian continued her studies and earned a degree in English Literature in 1942. She gave birth to two children, Donald and Edward Spencer.
Marian began her public fight for civil rights in 1952 when she led the desegregation effort at Cincinnati’s Coney Island Amusement Park, her biography states.
Her children, after hearing an ad for an event in the park, asked their mother if they could attend.
Spencer called Coney Island to inquire about the event and whether or not it was open to all children. After a representative of the park admitted that the event was not open to black children, Spencer took action.
She went with her children to Coney Island and, after being turned away by an armed guard, filed a lawsuit against the park with the help of the NAACP, her biography states.
Spencer led a biracial team of 28 witnesses to victory in the case and desegregated the park.
Marian’s accomplishments and efforts in the community earned her the Cincinnati Enquirer’s “Woman of the Year Award” in 1972.
The Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce named Spencer a “Great Living Cincinnatian” in 1998, and the city government currently honors Spencer’s contributions through the downtown street named for her, Marian Spencer Way.
In addition to her sons, Marian Spencer is survived by a twin sister and several relatives, Kearney said.
Councilwoman Amy Murray remembered Marian Spencer as ‘one of the most gracious women I ever knew. She was gracious to everyone.’
Murray also said Marian Spencer “is one of those women you just think are going to live forever. She just always seemed so strong, so very strong.”
“Marian Spencer’s legacy will live on forever,” said City Councilman Jeff Pastor. “As a kid at Sands Montessori I remember learning about her courageousness, fearlessness, and tireless efforts to make Cincinnati and the surrounding area a better place for all. May her memory be a blessing.”
Councilman David Mann said: “Marian was such a force in the history of our city, a champion for justice with her warm, positive personality and fearless leadership. She and I served together in council and remained friends ever since. I am saddened and will miss her.”
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said: "Marian Spencer made significant contributions to our city like the desegregation of Coney Island, which she was very proud of. She would want to be remembered as a devoted wife to her husband, who she affectionately called ‘Daddy’ and a committed mother to her children.
“So we are honored that her family shared her with Cincinnati and the world and she will be missed.”
