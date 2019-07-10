1 dead, 1 hurt in Covington shootings

COVINGTON, KY. (FOX19) - One male is dead and a second is hurt in shootings in Covington early Wednesday, police said.
Officers responded to a series of shots fired calls in the area of the City Heights housing complex starting at 12:40 a.m., according to Captain Brian Valenti.
A man was found shot in the leg in the 2600 block of Benton Road.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.
Then, as officers were clearing that scene about 1:45 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting shots fired neaby in the 2500 block of Alden Court.
Police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Valenti said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been identified but his information will not be released pending notification of next of kin, police said.
Covington police’s criminal investigations and crime scene units are on scene.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Cory Warner: 859-292-2273.
