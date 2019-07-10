Firefighter hurt at Middletown blaze

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling a blaze in a vacant home overnight, fire officials said.
He was treated on scene and released without requiring hospitalization, according to the Middletown Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Yankee Road about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The firefighter was hurt “during fire suppression efforts,” fire officials tell FOX19 NOW.
The blaze began on the second floor.
It’s its cause remains under investigation.
The building had power but it was not in use when flames broke out, according to the fire department.
A damage estimate was not available.
