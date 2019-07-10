Former Sycamore High School special ed. teacher to be sentenced for having sex with student

Former Sycamore High School special ed. teacher to be sentenced for having sex with student
Former Sycamore High School teacher Jennifer Walsh was indicted for having a sexual relationship with a student, court documents say.
By Sarah Hager | July 10, 2019 at 8:41 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 2:02 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati-area teacher is scheduled to be sentenced for having sex with a student.

Jennifer Walsh, 26, a former special education teacher at Sycamore High School, was indicted Monday for having a sexual relationship with a female 17-year-old student.
Jennifer Walsh, 26, a former special education teacher at Sycamore High School, was indicted Monday for having a sexual relationship with a female 17-year-old student. (Source: (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office))

PREVIOUS | Former Sycamore High School special ed. teacher indicted for having sex with a student

Former Sycamore High School special education teacher Jennifer Walsh, 26, had a sexual relationship with a female student, court records say.

The relationship lasted from May to August of 2018.

Judge Jody M. Luebbers was scheduled to sentence Walsh Wednesday morning, however the sentencing was continued to Friday.

In October, a grand jury indicted Walsh on two counts of sexual battery.

Montgomery police investigated a sexual battery complaint Oct. 18 after a Hamilton County Job and Family Service investigator reported the incident involving the teacher and 17-year-old female student.

Police say they seized Walsh’s computer, cell phone and personal documents as part of their search.

Walsh was arrested and posted $100 bond before she was released from jail.

The police report says five witnesses came forward about the sexual battery, one of them a fellow teen.

It’s unknown whether the victim was a special education student.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.