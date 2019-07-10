Former Sycamore High School special ed. teacher to be sentenced for having sex with student

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati-area teacher is scheduled to be sentenced for having sex with a student.
Former Sycamore High School special education teacher Jennifer Walsh, 26, had a sexual relationship with a female student, court records say.
The relationship lasted from May to August of 2018.
Judge Jody M. Luebbers was scheduled to sentence Walsh Wednesday morning, however the sentencing was continued to Friday.
In October, a grand jury indicted Walsh on two counts of sexual battery.
Montgomery police investigated a sexual battery complaint Oct. 18 after a Hamilton County Job and Family Service investigator reported the incident involving the teacher and 17-year-old female student.
Police say they seized Walsh’s computer, cell phone and personal documents as part of their search.
Walsh was arrested and posted $100 bond before she was released from jail.
The police report says five witnesses came forward about the sexual battery, one of them a fellow teen.
It’s unknown whether the victim was a special education student.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.