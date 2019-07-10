Humidity on the rise

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Your Wednesday morning is off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the low 70s.
This afternoon will be even hotter with a high of 91 degrees, but it will feel more like the mid-90s with the humidity factored in.
I do not expect a wash out, but I do look at a few showers or isolated thunderstorm late this evening and early Thursday morning.
We then look dry with a little less humid air late Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s.
The heat and humidity will rebound Saturday and Sunday into early next week.
We also will stay dry through a good portion of next week.
