‘It’s the easy thing to do’: Council member brings teens together to discuss gun violence

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - City Council member Tamaya Dennard organized a meeting Tuesday to address gun violence in the city and, more importantly, ways to try and stop it.
The meeting took place at The Sanctuary in Lower Price Hill, just one street over from where 14-year-old Cameron Franklin was killed on Saturday.
“What brought me out here today was just, we have been having so many shootings lately and I have been seeing it all over the news and I just want something to be done differently within our community,” said 17-year-old Lower Price Hill resident Cecelia Carter.
“It’s terrible, some of it is avoidable," Dennard said. "If we could just peel back the layers and try to really understand why people are committing violence.”
Two of the most recent victims were just 14 years old -- so the focus was on talking with youth under the age of 25.
“Why do you think young people, when I say young I mean 25 and under, turn to violence?" Dennard asked the group.
“I feel like a lot of young people do turn to violence because they weren’t taught anything else," Carter said. "It does start at home and then spreads abroad.”
“It’s easy," said 21-year-old Avondale resident Niko Moffett. "It’s the easy thing to do. A lot of people like to take the path that’s easy or the path that doesn’t give them as much resistance.”
Dennard asked the group what can adults do to help them from engaging in violence as well as what can they do to help themselves.
“I think it went well," Dennard said. “We wanted to have a situation where they didn’t feel any pressure to answer questions. If people just wanted to come and sit in, we wanted to create an environment because we didn’t want to scare anybody away, wanted to make it relaxed. But I need to know as a legislator, I need to be informed. City Hall cannot remain silent on all the violence that is happening in our communities.”
“When you see somebody that needs help just reach out your hand and held them," Carter said. "That’s all that we can start to do and then we can spread abroad from there because there isn’t really just one solution that will solve every single problem that we have.
There’s another meeting just like this one planned in Evanston on July 16. The same questions are expected to be asked there. After that Dennard says she wants to bring both groups together to hear their ideas and hopefully those ideas will eventually come to fruition.
