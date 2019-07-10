Neighbors react to Hamilton murder-suicide, bloody couch left at curb

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Some Hamilton residents say they’re upset about a couch in the aftermath of what police are calling a murder-suicide.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said two men are dead after the incident that began with a homicide in the 900 block of Millville Avenue in Hamilton.
A couch that was inside the home where police say the shooting happened is now next to a curb outside with visible red stains on the fabric, according to neighbors.
"I’m worried that somebody is going to climb on it,” said one neighbor that didn’t want to be identified.
“It’s disturbing,” she said.
The sheriff said a woman who lives in the house told deputies her 23-year-old brother, Matthew Ferris, shot her boyfriend, 31-year-old Martin Richie.
"You couldn’t see anything but the mom, like, in the yard lying there hysterical,” said another neighbor.
Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit tweeted Monday the shootings began as a suspected domestic incident.
“Her boyfriend, I guess they had been fighting and she called her brother and he came to save her,” a neighbor tells FOX19 NOW.
Minutes later, investigators said there was a second shooting in the 1400 block of Boyle Road in neighboring Hanover Township.
Jones said Ferris killed himself in a vehicle with a single gunshot as a deputy approached after a high-speed pursuit.
“I don’t know what happens behind closed doors, but they seemed to be a nice family, they were always polite,” said Erin Bishop, who lives right next door, and just returned from vacation. “I never heard anything or seen anything bad.”
FOX19 NOW is told Ritchie was home alone when Ferris shot him.
No children were in the house.
“I’m more sad, I’m sad for the families,” said Bishop. “I’m sad for the kids, I feel bad.”
Neighbors said they will try calling the city first thing Wednesday and hope someone can immediately remove the couch.
Another neighbor volunteered to try and seal it with plastic to keep children in the area safe until it’s hauled away.
