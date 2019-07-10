Only a few showers and some thunder through evening

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A few showers and thunderstorms will appear this afternoon and evening. They are expected to remain well below severe levels.
Rain will temporarily cool the air, then temperatures will rebound once the rain ends. Do not expect relief — the rain will only add to the humidity.
A cold front will slide through the area and spark up showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. The storms are not expected to be severe.
High pressure will invade the Tri-State Thursday night into Friday, and pleasant temperature and humidity levels are in the forecast. The hot and humid weather returns this weekend and continue through Tuesday.
A tropical system that will cause flooding tropical rains and severe thunderstorms to Louisiana the next few days will bring rain, high humidity and cooler temperatures next Wednesday and Thursday.
