Police investigating shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale that injured two people Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the area of Rockdale and Washington avenues.
Police said suspects fled the area in vehicles, but there is “no active threat at this time.”
According to police, two victims walked into UC Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
