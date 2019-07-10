Police warn of possible phone scam claiming to be Cincinnati Police Academy

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is warning the public about a possible phone scam that claims to be collecting donations for the the city’s police academy.
It was reported that the message announces it is the Cincinnati Police Academy taking monetary donations for wounded first responders. Police say to ignore the requests.
“Cincinnati Police Department does not solicit people or business for charity, or money donations for any cause with phone calls, emails or mailers,” CPD Officer James Wigginton wrote in an email to FOX19. “Any such are fraudulent, and the receiver likely to be victimized.”
Police investigated the provided phone number — (740) 720-2099 — and found it was a computer network-based number or “VOIP” phone.
“In my experience these are impossible at worst, very difficult at least, to identify who used or owned the number when the scam was attempted,” Wigginton wrote. “Virtually all thieves using telecommunication networks to commit crimes use false information when they activate the phone numbers, email addresses, etc.”
Police advise anyone who receives a phone call or email that appears to be a scam message claiming to be CPD to hang up immediately or delete the email. If they receive a letter in the mail, they should bring it to a Cincinnati police station.
Authorities also recommend that people who lost money in a phone scam or are called more than once to report it to their local police department as well.
